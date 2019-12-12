Iraq: Iraq: iMMAP - IHF Humanitarian Access Response - Weekly Explosive Incidents Flash News (5 Dec - 11 Dec 2019)

2019/12/12 | 18:20 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

DIYALA GOVERNORATE

ISIS 06/DEC/2019

Attacked a police checkpoint in the Wadi Al-Osaj in Jalawla district, northeast of the city, which led to injuring two members.

An armed Group 07/DEC/2019

An IED detonated and followed by gunfire near the shrine of Imam Abu-Najm in the outskirts of the Al-Aira subdistrict northeast of Baqubah district.

ISIS 08/DEC/2019

A farmer was killed by ISIS gun fire while he was on the farm on the outskirts of the AL-Adihm subdistrict north of Baqubah district.





Uncategorized Armed Group 10/DEC/2019

Two IEDs exploded near a gas station in the Zaghniya area in the subdistrict of Al-Ibara northeast of Baqubah district, injuring one civilian.





ISIS 10/DEC/2019

Launched an attack targeting surveillance cameras on the outskirts of Albu Awad, a border between Diyala and Salah Al-Din governorate, the Army force repelled the attack with no casualties.





Iraqi Army Force 10/DEC/2019

Bombard ISIS with mortar shells in the Hawdh Al-Maita between the border of Diyala and Salah Al-Din from Al-Azim river north of Baqubah district.