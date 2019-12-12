Ministry of Industry and Minerals: We provided investment facilities to support the national product

2019/12/12 | 22:15 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Ministry spokesman Mortada Al-Safi said in a special statement to the Iraqi News Agency that the ministry has concluded contracts with the private sector in order to rehabilitate and operate factories according to investment opportunities, indicating that the ministry has put all its companies to invest in order to develop the industry and support the national product, pointing out that more than 50 investment contracts have been signed , This led to a breakthrough in the national industry and supported private and public laboratories.