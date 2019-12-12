Khalaf reveals to INA details of the Al Wathba incident and the measures taken against the perpetrators

2019/12/12 | 22:15 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Spokesman for the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Abdul Karim Khalaf, revealed details about the Al Wathba incident and the measures taken against the perpetrators.

Khalaf told the Iraqi News Agency that the victim is a young man who has not reached 17 years of age, and that five days ago he was asking the protesters gathered in front of his house to move away from his home, but they refused this, so he entered with them in a verbal argument that quickly turned into a fight and fell into words.

Khalaf added then some people threw Molotov cocktails at his house, he was carrying a pistol, and fired a number of bullets over the head.



They stormed his house, killed him, dragged him and hung him on one of the columns.