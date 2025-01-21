KSDP: New Kurdistan Region’s government shortly

2025-01-21 21:20:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic SocialistParty (KSPD), Mohamed Haji Mahmoud, predicted that the new Kurdistan RegionalGovernment (KRG) would be formed within a month and a half at most.

In a press conference, Mahmoud emphasized that "intensive efforts arebeing made to overcome the obstacles facing the political process in theregion."

Regarding relations between Erbil and Baghdad, he explained that theescalating tensions are primarily due to what he described as the Iraqigovernment's "failure to accept the Kurds as a real partner."

He further argued that the Iraqi government is weak, while the Kurds possessclear strength, both in Turkiye, Syria, and within the Kurdistan Region itself,"which necessitates the Kurds demanding their legitimate rights."

Mahmoud called on the KRG to strengthen internal unity to face commonchallenges, noting that current regional and international conditions offer anopportunity for the Kurds to solidify their rights.

Stressing the importance of uniting efforts within the Region and workingcollectively to secure Kurdish rights in Iraq, he pointed out that the currentphase “requires strategic steps to strengthen the Region's position in the faceof challenges.”

These remarks come amid ongoing tensions between the Kurdistan Region andthe Iraqi federal government, with disputes focused on issues such as oil, thebudget, and disputed territories.

Political efforts continue in the region to finalize the formation of thenew government, amid repeated calls to enhance internal unity to addressregional and international challenges.

The 2024 Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections were held on October 20,2024, after a two-year delay. The KDP emerged as the leading party, securing 39seats with 809,197 votes, the PUK followed with 23 seats and 408,141 votes, andthe New Generation Movement (al-Jeel al-Jadeed-NGM) gained 15 seats with290,991 votes.

Since then, the two leading parties held five sessions to form the newgovernment, however, disputes persist over power share.