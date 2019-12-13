Two rockets fall near Baghdad International Airport: Iraqi military

2019/12/13 | 08:25 - Source: Iraq News

No casualty or damage has been reported so far following the Wednesday attacks, Reuters quoted a statement from the Iraqi military on Thursday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks, Presstv Reported.

There have been a series of rocket attacks on military installations in Iraq over the past week.

On Monday, at least six Iraqi security forces were wounded after four Katyusha rockets hit a military complex that also houses US forces near Baghdad International Airport.

Those wounded in the assault belonged to Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service.

Also on Friday, two Katyusha rockets landed in an air base just north of the capital Baghdad, where American trainers are stationed, but caused no casualties or damages.

Attacks on Iraqi bases hosting US troops and foreign diplomatic missions come as a wave of protests over unemployment, corruption and lack of public services continue in the country.

Over the past six weeks, at least nine attacks have hit US targets.



There have been no claims of responsibility and no US troops have been harmed