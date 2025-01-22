2025-01-22 04:45:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Ziad Ali Fadhil, has signed a cooperation agreement and memorandum of understanding with U.S.-based Stellar Energy to implement strategic projects aimed at advancing Iraq's electricity sector. The first phase of the agreement will be financed through the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM Bank). This will include […]

The post Stellar Energy signs $2bn+ Iraq Power MoU first appeared on Iraq Business News.