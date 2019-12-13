Death in Iraq toll from suspected terror blasts hits 15

2019/12/13 | 11:55 - Source: Iraq News

The death toll from four separate attacks in Iraq's Saladin and Diyala provinces has risen to 15, local security sources said on Dec.



13.

The sources, who asked not to be named due to security concerns, said a total of 11 members of the Hashd al-Shaabi militia were killed in two truck bomb explosions near its military checkpoint in Samarra city in Saladin.

Three children died in Al-Shirqat city in Saladin when a bomb exploded on a road leading to a primary school.

In addition, one person was killed and two others wounded in Diyala province when a bomb planted on a motorcycle detonated.

No organization has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but security sources say they are similar to those carried out by the ISIL terror group.

Meanwhile, scores of protestors were referred to hospitals in the capital Baghdad and Karbala province due to injuries from tear gas, according to information from a health source.