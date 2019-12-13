Iraq Daily Roundup: 20 Killed; Teenager Lyched by Baghdad Mob

2019/12/13 | 12:30 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least 20 persons were killed, and 15 more wounded in

recent violence:

Protest News:

In Baghdad, Iraqi authorities say that a 16-year-old

shot they were pursuing on drug charges, shot and killed two

shopkeepers and four protesters in Wathba Square.



A mob then caught

the boy and lynched him.



At least 10

people were wounded.



Sh’iite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr demanded

that the boy’s killers be identified or he will remove his militia, which is protecting protesters at Wathba Square.



Police also say that the boy’s nearby home was set on

fire.

In other violence:

At a Saraya al-Salam base at Lake Tharthar near Samara,

two

suicide bombers killed

11 members of the militia, which is loyal to Shi’ite cleric Muqtada

al-Sadr.



Three

were injured.



Several days ago a drone attacked

Sadr’s home.

Three

children were killed by a roadside bomb near Shirqat.

Anti-terrorism forces killed two

fisherman illegally fishing at the Mosul Dam, probably mistaking

them for terrorists.

In Diyala

province, a bomb killed

one person and wounded two more.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has

been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

View all posts by Margaret Griffis