Iraq Daily Roundup: 20 Killed; Teenager Lyched by Baghdad Mob

recent violence:
Protest News:
In Baghdad, Iraqi authorities say that a 16-year-old
shot they were pursuing on drug charges, shot and killed two
shopkeepers and four protesters in Wathba Square.
A mob then caught
the boy and lynched him.
At least 10
people were wounded.
Sh’iite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr demanded
that the boy’s killers be identified or he will remove his militia, which is protecting protesters at Wathba Square.
Police also say that the boy’s nearby home was set on
fire.
In other violence:
At a Saraya al-Salam base at Lake Tharthar near Samara,
two
suicide bombers killed
11 members of the militia, which is loyal to Shi’ite cleric Muqtada
al-Sadr.
Three
were injured.
Several days ago a drone attacked
Sadr’s home.
Three
children were killed by a roadside bomb near Shirqat.
Anti-terrorism forces killed two
fisherman illegally fishing at the Mosul Dam, probably mistaking
them for terrorists.
In Diyala
province, a bomb killed
one person and wounded two more.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
View all posts by Margaret Griffis