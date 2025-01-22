China, India lead Iraqi oil imports in 2024

2025-01-22 13:45:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s crude oil exports recordedsignificant growth in 2024, with China and India emerging as the largestimporters, according to data from the Energy Research Unit, based in Washington.

The data revealed that the two countries accountedfor 60% of Iraq’s total oil exports during the year.

China led the imports, receiving anaverage of 1.19 million barrels per day (bpd), while India followed closelywith 979,000 bpd.

Meanwhile, South Korea ranked third,importing 338,000 bpd, followed by the UAE with 287,000 bpd, and the UnitedStates at 242,000 bpd.

Notably, the UAE’s oil imports stand out,as the country utilizes Iraqi crude to power its Ruwais refinery, opting toexport its own Murban crude, which fetches higher prices in internationalmarkets.