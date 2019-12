the Republic of North Macedonia: UNHCR: North Macedonia Asylum Statistics in 2019, as of 30 November 2019

2019/12/13 | 14:00 - Source: Relief Web (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees Country: Afghanistan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Eritrea, India, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Morocco, Pakistan, Syrian Arab Republic, the Republic of North Macedonia 447 Asylum applications Decisions on granting refugee status Decisions on granting complementary protection 370 Otherwise closed 0% Recognition rate 47% Asylum applications were processed through detention

Sponsored Links