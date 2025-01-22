Iraqi cuisine shines globally, Kurds fill half of national chef team

2025-01-22 17:35:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The results of the recent selection for Iraq's national chef team at the provincial level revealed that 11 out of 21 chefs on the Iraqi team are Kurdish.

The selection took place in response to a request from the Arab Chefs' Union to form a team of elite Iraqi chefs, both Kurdish and Arab, according to Serwan Tawfiq, the Marketing Director of the Kurdistan Region's Tourism Authority.

Tawfiq noted that 400 Kurdish and Arab chefs participated in the competition, with a specialized judging panel overseeing the selection process. He added that the Iraqi chef team will participate in several international festivals this year, including in Tunisia, Algeria, Turkiye, Spain, and South Korea, "providing them with an opportunity to showcase their skills and represent Iraqi cuisine abroad."

Tawfiq also announced that a special Iraqi food festival will be held in Duhok next December "to highlight the diversity of Iraqi cuisine and revive the country’s culinary heritage."Iraqi cuisine is known for its rich diversity, based on key ingredients such as meat and vegetables.

Among the most famous dishes internationally are masgouf (grilled fish), dolma (vegetables stuffed with rice, meat, and herbs), and various types of kebabs. Additionally, Samoon bread is a well-known staple in Iraqi baking.