A terrorist trying o escape o Kurdistan region arrested

Today,
Friday, the Military Intelligence Directorate announced that one of the
terrorists was arrested while trying to escape from the city of Mosul to the
Kurdistan region.The
statement ofThe
directorate indicated that, thanks to the qualitative operations and continuous
follow-up, the detachments of the Military Intelligence Division in Division 14
managed to arrest a terrorist in Qayyarah in the easiest Mosul while trying to
escape to the Kurdistan region, in cooperation with the Intelligence Regiment
of the division.The
statement continued that the arrested person is one of the wanted persons under
the arrest warrant according to the provisions of Article 4 of the
Anti-Terrorism Law.