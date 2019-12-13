A terrorist trying o escape o Kurdistan region arrested

2019/12/13 | 23:55 - Source: Baghdad Post

Today,

Friday, the Military Intelligence Directorate announced that one of the

terrorists was arrested while trying to escape from the city of Mosul to the

Kurdistan region.The

statement ofThe

directorate indicated that, thanks to the qualitative operations and continuous

follow-up, the detachments of the Military Intelligence Division in Division 14

managed to arrest a terrorist in Qayyarah in the easiest Mosul while trying to

escape to the Kurdistan region, in cooperation with the Intelligence Regiment

of the division.The

statement continued that the arrested person is one of the wanted persons under

the arrest warrant according to the provisions of Article 4 of the

Anti-Terrorism Law.