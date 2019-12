2019/12/14 | 00:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

Algeria’s president-elect Abdelmadjid Tebboune said in his first public comments on Friday that he would start “consultations” on drawing up a new constitution that would be put to Algerians in a referendum.

He offered a “serious dialogue” to the opposition mass protest movement, said he would institute reforms to reduce spending on imports and promised to “open a new page” for Algeria.