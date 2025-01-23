Erbil marks 79th anniversary of Kurdish

2025-01-23 01:55:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ In a vibrant celebration of the 79th anniversary of theestablishment of the "Mahabad Republic," a gathering of artists andart enthusiasts came together to commemorate the event.

A cultural evening was held in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region,on the evening of January 22, marking the founding of the first Kurdishrepublic, the "Republic of Mahabad," established on the same date in1946.

The event was attended by a number of artists, cultural enthusiasts, foreignguests, and diplomats, who gathered to honor the memory of the birth of theKurdish republic. The highlight of the evening was a musical performance by theKurdistan Orchestra.

The "Republic of Mahabad" was declared in Iran following the endof World War II on January 22, 1946, with Qazi Mohammad elected as its firstpresident. “Mahabad” incorporated parts of Iranian Kurdistan, Azerbaijan, andWestern Iran. Modeled after the Soviet Union, it had a president, primeminister, and parliament, and even its own army—the Peshmerga—trained andequipped by the Soviet Union.

The "Republic of Mahabad" garnered significant support from Kurdsin Iran, offering them a platform to assert their cultural identity. However,the fledgling republic faced immense challenges and did not endure for long.

On March 26, 1946, the Soviets promised the Iranian government they wouldwithdraw from northwest Iran due to pressure from Western powers, including theUnited States, and the United Nations Security Council.

By June of that year, Iran regained control over Iranian Azerbaijan,isolating the "Republic of Mahabad." This led to a decline in resourcesfor the tribes that had supported Qazi Mohammad, and the cessation of economicand military aid from the Soviet Union, resulting in the republic’s collapse.

On December 5, 1946, the war council informed Qazi Mohammad that they wouldresist the Iranian army’s advance into the region. However, Qazi Mohammadfeared that the Iranian military would slaughter Kurdish civilians, and hesought to avoid conflict at all costs.

On December 15, 1946, Iranian forces entered Mahabad. Upon arrival, theyshut down the Kurdish printing press, banned Kurdish language education, andburned all Kurdish books, including school texts.

On March 31, 1947, Qazi Mohammad was executed by hanging in Mahabad, accusedof treason. His execution took place in the same Garjra Square where he hadonce declared the founding of the republic.