Pompeo warns Iran of ‘decisive response’ if harm in Iraq

2019/12/14 | 15:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday warned Iran of a “decisive” response if US interests are harmed in Iraq after a series of rocket attacks on bases.“We must...



use this opportunity to remind Iran’s leaders that any attacks by them, or their proxies of any identity, that harm Americans, our allies or our interests will be answered with a decisive US response,” Pompeo said in a statement.