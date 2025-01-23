Basrah crude prices fall as global oil declines

2025-01-23 10:15:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Basrah crude oil prices dropped on Thursday, tracking declines in global oilmarkets.

Basrah Heavycrude fell by $1.18, or 1.51%, to $76.84 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude alsodecreased by $1.18, or 1.45%, reaching $80.09 per barrel.

The declinewas attributed to uncertainty over the economic impact of tariffs proposed byUS President Donald Trump, which sparked concerns among market analysts aboutslowing global economic growth and decreased energy demand.

By 04:27 GMT,Brent crude futures decreased by $0.26, or 0.3%, to $78.74 a barrel, while USWest Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $0.23, or 0.3%, to $75.21 perbarrel.