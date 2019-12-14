Twelve people still kidnapped, 3,000 released by court: Expert

2019/12/14 | 16:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Twelve people are still kidnapped, while 3,000 others were released without being referred to judiciary, security expert said on Saturday.

In a tweet on Saturday, Hisham al-Hashimi said around 473 people were killed, while 22,000 were injured since the eruption of protests in early October.

Hashimi added that around 2,700 detainees were released by court, while 3,000 others were released without being referred to court.



Twelve people were abducted.



Their whereabouts are still unknown.