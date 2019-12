2019/12/14 | 16:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Fire broke out at a headquarter for the Iran Militia in Iraq and Syria (IMIS) in Diyala, northeast of Iraq, a security source said on Saturday.

In remarks, the source said the fire broke out at the headquarter at Bin Firnas airport, northeast of Baquba.

Civil defense troops managed to put off the fire, the source said, blaming the fire on electric short circuit.