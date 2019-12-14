An American TV reveals the entry of Iranian military vehicles into Iraq

2019/12/14 | 19:10 - Source: Baghdad Post

A source in the Iraqi Ministry of Interior confirmed on Saturday the authenticity of a video, which documents the entry of military vehicles from Iran into Iraq through Zurbatiya crossing.The footage shows huge trucks carrying armored vehicles and military vehicles on the night of December 12, according to what someone says in the video.An officer in the Iraqi Interior confirmed to the American Al-Hurra TV channel the authenticity of the video, and said that it had been taken at Zirbatiyah border crossing with Iran, where trucks transported tanks and armored vehicles from Iranian territory to Iraq.In response to a question about the reason for choosing this crossing located in Wasit Province, southeast of Baghdad, the same source said that this is due to its proximity to "the capital and the southern regions where the Iranian Revolutionary Guard camps are deployed."This information comes days after a report by the American New York Times Newspaper that indicates that Iran has used the "chaos of protests" to secretly build an arsenal of short-range ballistic missiles in Iraq, with the aim of "intimidating" and confirming its power.