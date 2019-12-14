PHOTOS: Tourists rush to Kurdistan's Korek Mountain, as snow covers it white

2019/12/14 | 20:05 - Source: kurdistan 24

");

}

}

switch (data.model) {

case "visited":

if (language=="so")

{

var visitcount = $('#visitcount');

visitcount.html(' ' + data.msg3 + ' ');

}

else{

$(".visit-splitor").remove();

}

var registerdate = $('#registerdate');

registerdate.append(data.msg1);

if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));

}

}

});

});

Share share

Thousands of tourists visit the Kurdistan Region's Korek Mountain.



(Photo: Kurdistan 24)

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The snowfall over the last month has covered the Kurdistan Region’s mountains in a white blanket, attracting tourists from parts of Kurdistan and Iraq.

Tourists from central and southern parts of Iraq have rushed to the Kurdistan Region in recent weeks, especially to the Korek Mountain, located north of the Kurdistan capital of Erbil, to enjoy the weather and spend time with friends and family.





The autonomous Kurdish Region has rich historical sites, plenty of tourist destinations, and provides security as well as warm hospitality.



Additionally, its geographic location and environment ensure the Kurdistan Region stands out from the rest of the country.

In the past few years, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has looked to boost the agriculture and tourism sectors in the Kurdistan Region as a means to diversify the region’s sources of revenue.

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany