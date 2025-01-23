First Turkish Airlines plane lands in Syria in more than a decade

2025-01-23 16:00:02 - From: Al monitor

The first Turkish Airlines flight in 13 years landed in the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, an AFP correspondent reported.

The plane arrived from Istanbul carrying aid and 345 passengers, including Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi and Turkish officials, the correspondent said.

"The first Turkish Airlines passenger plane landed at Damascus International Airport after a hiatus of some 13 years, with Syrian passengers on board," Syria's official news agency SANA reported.

Eksi told reporters that Turkish Airlines would operate three flights to Syria a week.