Iraq's oil exports exceed 100M barrels in December

2025-01-23 16:10:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s total oilexports in December 2024 exceeded 100 million barrels of crude, the Ministry ofOil announced on Thursday.

According to the State Organizationfor Marketing of Oil (SOMO) statistics, published by the ministry, the totalexports of crude oil amounted to 101,024,596 barrels in December 2024.

The total crude oil exported fromcentral and southern Iraq's oil fields reportedly reached 100,195,150 barrels.Meanwhile, the Qayyarah oil field exported a total of 519,931 barrels.

As for exports to Jordan, they totaled309,515 barrels.

Notably, Iraq, OPEC's second-largestproducer, relies on oil exports for more than 92% of its state budget,exporting 60% of its crude oil to Asia, 25% to Europe, and 15% to the US.