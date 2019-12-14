Saairun rejects Sudani as prime minister: MP

2019/12/14 | 22:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

An MP for Saairun Alliance, supported

by Shiite Muqtada al-Sadr will not change its stance concerning rejecting the

selection of Mohamed Al-Sudani as the next prime minister.MP Raad Hussein said that the

next prime minister has to be independent and must not be a former official or

MP.Hussein claimed that Sudani’s

selection will be faced by public rejection, and that the alliance will also reject

him as his selection contradicts with the bloc’s announced stance.