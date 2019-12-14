Saairun rejects Sudani as prime minister: MP

2019/12/14 | 22:05 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
An MP for Saairun Alliance, supported
by Shiite Muqtada al-Sadr will not change its stance concerning rejecting the
selection of Mohamed Al-Sudani as the next prime minister.MP Raad Hussein said that the
next prime minister has to be independent and must not be a former official or
MP.Hussein claimed that Sudani’s
selection will be faced by public rejection, and that the alliance will also reject
him as his selection contradicts with the bloc’s announced stance.