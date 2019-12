2019/12/14 | 22:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

US Treasury Secretary Steven

Mnuchin said on Saturday that US forces are present in Saudi Arabia only on a

defensive basis, adding that the US will end all sanctions on Iran when Tehran

meets the necessary conditions.Mnuchin added during the Doha

forum that the attacks that targeted Saudi oil facilities were an attack on the

global economy.Washington holds Tehran

responsible for the attacks.