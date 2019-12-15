Martyrs Foundation: A new mass grave for Al-shaebania uprising north of Najaf

2019/12/15 | 07:15 - Source: INA

Holy Najaf-INA

Martyrs Foundation's excavation teams found new mass graves in the northern An-Najaf governorate, which contain the remains of the martyrs of Al-shaebania uprising in 1991.

The mass graves were found at a security site north of Najaf, which was taken by the defunct regime to execute the youth, and the victims are martyrs of Al-shaebania uprising, he said, during a press conference attended by the Iraqi News Agency (25-30 years).

For his part, Director of the Mass Graves Department Diaa Karim, said :Excavation and research work has started in this cemetery located near the Al-Kifl junction on the Najaf Karbala road, and the search is continuing for the possibility of other nearby graves.

On the other hand, the representative of the International Committee for Missing Persons and the head of the Iraq program Rasa confirmed, The international committee works in coordination and partnership with the Martyrs Foundation in the file of searching for missing and missing persons and recovering their remains and their rights.