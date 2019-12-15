Mass grave of remains of 643 Iraqis found in Fallujah

A mass grave
has been discovered in Iraqi city of Fallujah, containing the remains of 643 Iraqi
civilians, who are believed to be victims of the Saqlawiyah massacre in Anbar
Governorate.A source told
the Baghdad Post that all of the victims belong to one tribe called
al-Muhamdah.
They had disappeared since 2016 and no one knew anything about
them since.Iraqi forces
and the Iranian-backed Shia Popular Mobilization Units militias (PMU - known as
Hashd al-Shaabi in Arabic), had liberated Fallujah and its suburbs in the same
year.Skulls,
human bones, civilian clothing remains, including those belonging to children, traces
of holes and handcuffs suggest that a massacre occurred in that place,
according to sources from the Forensic Medicine Department in Ramadi.