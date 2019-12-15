Mass grave of remains of 643 Iraqis found in Fallujah

2019/12/15 | 15:00 - Source: Baghdad Post

A mass grave

has been discovered in Iraqi city of Fallujah, containing the remains of 643 Iraqi

civilians, who are believed to be victims of the Saqlawiyah massacre in Anbar

Governorate.A source told

the Baghdad Post that all of the victims belong to one tribe called

al-Muhamdah.



They had disappeared since 2016 and no one knew anything about

them since.Iraqi forces

and the Iranian-backed Shia Popular Mobilization Units militias (PMU - known as

Hashd al-Shaabi in Arabic), had liberated Fallujah and its suburbs in the same

year.Skulls,

human bones, civilian clothing remains, including those belonging to children, traces

of holes and handcuffs suggest that a massacre occurred in that place,

according to sources from the Forensic Medicine Department in Ramadi.