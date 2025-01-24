2025-01-24 04:55:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Shares in Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) closed the day down 5 percent on Thursday following the company's Operational and Corporate Update. The company announced increased production, sales and cash balances, and described the near-term local sales outlook as "strong." Full statement from the company: Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer […]

The post GKP: Near-Term Local Sales Outlook "Strong" first appeared on Iraq Business News.