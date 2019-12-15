Kurdistan ‘Reform Bill’ could pass parliament before 2020: lawmaker

2019/12/15 | 18:10 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) “Reform Bill” could be voted on and become law before the new year, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) parliamentary caucus, Omed Khashnaw, said on Sunday.

“We hope the bill would be approved before the [New Year] holidays,” Khoshnaw told Kurdistan 24, noting that the legislature could reduce the number of recess days should they need it to ensure the bill passes before 2020.

The lawmaker’s statement came following a meeting between various caucus heads and parliament’s leadership to discuss the bill and the Monday session that is planned for a first reading of the contents of the bill.

“All sides are in agreement on the bill, which is important for reform and improving the situation of the public,” Khoshnaw claimed.

All parties in the coalition government participated in drafting the bill, which the KRG approved during a cabinet session on Wednesday and sent it to parliament early on the following day.

According to the KRG, the bill “includes a series of measures designed to provide more certainty and accountability on salaries, pensions, and allowances for public servants.”

A senior lawmaker previously told Kurdistan 24 that the bill might require weeks of careful study and deliberations before it can be voted on to become law.

But, an agreement between the leading blocs of parliament appears to have facilitated the process.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has said that reform is a crucial and ongoing process and that the next phase would be even more comprehensive.

“Since the takeover of KRG’s ninth cabinet, we promised to send this reform project to the parliament and this project is a joint effort with the participation of the political parties and all the sectors of the government as it serves the best interest of all sides to ensure the rights of qualified people,” he said.

All political parties in the government participated in drafting the bill, which Barzani asserted is a step forward in the public's interest.

Senior Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Saturday expressed his support for the KRG initiative and described the reform bill as an “important step” that would mark a step forward in the Kurdistan Region's progress.

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany