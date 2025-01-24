Two Iraqi border guards killed in PKK attack near Zakho

2025-01-24 16:01:15 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Two Iraqi border guards were killed, and another sustained injuries on Friday in an armed attack targeting a border checkpoint near Zakho, Duhok province, the Kurdistan Region, according to a security source.

The source reported that "the assault was carried out by militants affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a group known for periodically targeting military positions of the Peshmerga forces and Iraqi border guards in areas along the Turkish border."

The PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkiye, frequently engages in attacks against military points, including those of the Peshmerga forces and Iraqi border guards, in areas near the Turkish border.