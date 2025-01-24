Iraq News Now

Two Iraqi border guards killed in PKK attack near Zakho

Two Iraqi border guards killed in PKK attack near Zakho
Two Iraqi border guards killed in PKK attack near Zakho
2025-01-24 16:01:15 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Two Iraqi border guards were killed, and another sustained injuries on Friday in an armed attack targeting a border checkpoint near Zakho, Duhok province, the Kurdistan Region, according to a security source.

The source reported that "the assault was carried out by militants affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a group known for periodically targeting military positions of the Peshmerga forces and Iraqi border guards in areas along the Turkish border."

The PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkiye, frequently engages in attacks against military points, including those of the Peshmerga forces and Iraqi border guards, in areas near the Turkish border.

