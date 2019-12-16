Iraqi Journalist Assassinated in Baghdad

2019/12/16 | 01:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

A well-known journalist was assassinated by unknown armed men in capital Baghdad on Sunday.Haqi Ismail Azawi, who was also known as a civil activist, was reportedly killed in the area of Shaabi in north of Baghdad, Iraqi media reports said.A medical source said in a statement that his body was received by the forensic department for investigations.Awazi was an active and well-known journalist covering news about the ongoing anti-government protests in Iraq.Iraq has been rocked by mass demonstrations since early October.



Several activists and journalists have been assassinated since the beginning of the protests.