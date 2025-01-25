Iraq News Now

Iraqi PM Receives Chairman of Arab Monetary Fund

2025-01-25 06:45:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani met this week with Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Turki, Chairman of the Arab Monetary Fund, to discuss closer collaboration. Strategic Partnership and Support: Iraq is committed to supporting the Arab Monetary Fund's activities, emphasizing its role as a founding member and major contributor to the Fund. Development Goals: […]

