Iraqi PM Receives Chairman of Arab Monetary Fund

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani met this week with Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Turki, Chairman of the Arab Monetary Fund, to discuss closer collaboration. Strategic Partnership and Support: Iraq is committed to supporting the Arab Monetary Fund's activities, emphasizing its role as a founding member and major contributor to the Fund. Development Goals: […]

