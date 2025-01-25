Al-Sulaymaniyah's South Kurdistan Forum: Kurds’ future in new Syria

2025-01-25 14:05:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday,Al-Sulaymaniyah Province hosted the South Kurdistan Forum to discuss the futureof Kurds in the new era of Syria in the context of significant regionalchanges, with the participation of politicians, academics, and specialists.

Shorsh Khader, a member of theforum, told Shafaq News, "The one-day forum aims to present proposals,observations, and key questions about the prospects for the new Syria, focusingon issues related to the Kurds in the region,” adding, "The discussionsaddressed the consequences of the Syrian developments on the country's internalaffairs and their impact on the broader regional environment."

"These questions andobservations will be included in a detailed report submitted to the relevantauthorities to assist in shaping the upcoming phase in Syria, with the goal ofstabilizing the region and ensuring the rights of the Kurds within the Syrianframework,” he added.

Participants, according to ShafaqNews correspondent, viewed the forum as a “pivotal step” in understanding theimpact of regional changes on the fate of Western Kurdistan and its role inthe new Syria, hoping that the meeting's recommendations will “advance regionaldialogue toward sustainable solutions that benefit everyone.”



