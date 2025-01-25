Greece leads Europe in Iraqi oil imports for 2024

2025-01-25 15:20:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Greece ranked firstamong European countries in importing Iraqi oil in 2024, according to a reportfrom S&P Global Commodity Insights.

“Greece imported 190,950 barrels ofcrude oil per day from Iraq in the first half of 2024, before dropping to30,870 barrels per day (bpd) in December,” as per the report.

Turkiye ranked second with an importvolume of 101,900 bpd, followed by France in third and Spain in fourth.

The number of Iraqi crude oilshipments to the United States dropped significantly in early 2024, averaging144,872 bpd in the first half of the year, before increasing to 195,322 bpd inthe second half, the report affirmed.