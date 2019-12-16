Kurdistan Islamic Group member was tortured by Asayish in Erbil: KIG

2019/12/16 | 21:15 - Source: Iraq News

SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Member of Kurdistan Islamic Group KIG [Komal] Political Council Mohammed Hakim alleged on Sunday that the Asayish (security) had tortured one of their members from Erbil while in custody, breaking three of his ribs.

Asayish in Erbil denies these allegations

The Directorate of Asayish in Erbil, which belongs to Barzani’s KDP party, has denied it tortured a member of KIG following accusations from the party.

The Asayish in Erbil said in a statement on Monday that the incident had not occurred in Erbil province.

“Following investigations into Hakim’s remarks regarding the beating and torture of one of their members and after calling him, it appeared the incident did not happen in Erbil,” the statement read without elaborating.

Hakim clarified on Monday that the incident had not happened at the Asayish directorate in Erbil, adding it happened at another security station.

“Three ribs of one of our members were broken by Asayish and he had been underwent surgery two times inside the Asayish [directorate],” he said at the “Kurdistan in Front of the Changes” conference.



He did not specify the Asayish branch station to which he was referring.

“One of our members was called in by Asayish in Erbil to take pictures of his home and to give them his vehicle’s number.



How do you call for unity with us?” he added, referring to calls for Kurdish unity in Baghdad made by Kurdistan Democratic Party officials.

Iraqi Kurdistan is not unified region, it is divided politically and geographically between the KDP led by Massoud Barzani and PUK led by the Talabani’s clan.



Erbil is controlled by KDP.

