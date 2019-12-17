PHOTOS: Erbil lays asphalt on 150 Meter Road

2019/12/17 | 08:35 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Work on Erbil’s 150 Meter Road project continued on Monday, as the local municipality began laying asphalt on the road that is to surround the smaller, circular 120 Meter Road of the Kurdistan Region capital.

The Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism in the Kurdistan Region announced in a statement on Monday that work on the 150th Street project is ongoing after the asphalt was laid as part of the next stage.

Work on 150 Meter Road began in late 2018 and is expected to conclude in five stages.



It will reportedly be 70 kilometers-long—forty-two kilometers longer than 120 Meter Road.



The highway will be 40-meters wide.

The first stage of the project focused on building 14 kilometers of road, starting from the town of Bahirka to the Koya road.



The highway is expected to be completed in 2022.

Erbil’s road system operates in concentric circles, the smallest surrounding the ancient citadel at the heart of the city and expanding as one travels toward the outskirts of the capital.

The ringed roads follow the same name format: 30 Meter Road, 40, 60, 100, all the way to 120 Meter Road, the latter officially opening in February 2017.

With all the ever-larger circular roads extending further away from the city’s center, Erbil is sometimes referred to as the Spider City due to the way it looks from the sky.

