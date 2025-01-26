Civilian house shelled amid Turkish-PKK clashes Duhok

2025-01-26 17:40:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A civilian house in the village of Damka, north of Zakho in Duhok province, Kurdistan Region, was shelled due to ongoing clashes between the Turkish army and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants, an official source in Duhok reported on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News that the shelling caused a fire inside the house, resulting in material damage but no human casualties.

“The region has witnessed sporadic security incidents over the past few days between the Turkish army and PKK elements. The militants often take refuge in civilian homes in the villages, prompting Turkish forces to shell and destroy these houses.”

Notably, PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU. It is also a banned group in Iraq

Earlier today, a drone attack injured a Peshmerga member near Zakho. A security source reported that “the incident occurred in the Zeriza area, where the drone targeted a private vehicle carrying the soldier as he was returning from military duty, leaving him injured and requiring hospital treatment.”

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the attack and identify those responsible. No group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.