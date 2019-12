2019/12/17 | 10:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Unidentified armed people have killed Imam of a mosque in al-Shaab region, northeast of Baghdad, the War Media Cell said.

In a statement on Monday, the cell said “unidentified gunmen opened fire against Imam of al-Farouq mosque in al-Shaab region, leaving him killed.”

Security troops, according to the statement, opened investigations on the incident.