Syrian fighters execute 35 in three days, war monitor says

2025-01-27 02:00:08 - From: The Guardian

Authorities have arrested dozens of people accused of taking advantage of the chaos in Syria to settle old scores

Fighters affiliated with Syria’s new leaders have carried out 35 summary executions over 72 hours, mostly of Assad-era officers, a war monitor has said.

The authorities, installed by the rebel forces that toppled longtime president Bashar al-Assad last month, said they had carried out multiple arrests in the western Homs area over unspecified “violations”.

