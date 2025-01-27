Surge in Int'l Investment in Iraqi Strategic Transport Projects

2025-01-27 06:15:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Transport has announced increased interest from international companies in investing in Iraq's strategic transport initiatives. Aided by improved investment conditions and government policies, 2025 is expected to see exceptional foreign direct investment activity, according to the Ministry. Key opportunities include the Grand Faw Port project, with 11 shortlisted […]

