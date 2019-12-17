Greece: Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 09 - 15 December 2019

2019/12/17 | 15:20 - Source: Relief Web

Arrivals

This week, 1,814 people arrived on the Aegean islands, an increase from last week’s 1,471 arrivals and from last year’s 734 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 259, compared to 210 in the previous week.

Population on the Islands

Some 40,500 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands.



The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (45%), Syria (20%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (6%).

Women account for 22% of the population and children for 34%, of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.

Approximately 15% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.

Some 39% are men between 18 and 39 years old.

Demographics

Entry Points by Sea

This week 1,814 people reached the Aegean islands, the majority of whom arrived to Lesvos.



The average daily arrivals on all islands was 259.