Italian Defense Minister arrives in Erbil

2019/12/18 | 00:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini landed on Tuesday evening in the Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil.

He was received by Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga Minister, Shorish Ismail, and several other military and political officials at the Erbil International Airport.

The Italian minister is expected to hold meetings with President Nechirvan Barzani and PM Masrour Barzani during his stay in the Kurdistan Region.

Italy, as part of the US-led international coalition to combat the Islamic State (IS) in Iraq and Syria, has played a major role in providing humanitarian and military assistance to the Kurdistan Region and its Peshmerga fighters.