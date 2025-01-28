2025-01-28 04:55:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. US engineering firm KBR has secured a $187 million order from the U.S. Department of State to provide medical support services in Iraq under the Diplomatic Platform Support Services (DiPSS) contract. The five-year Medical Support Services Iraq (MedSSI) task order will run through 2029. Under the contract, KBR will operate a Diplomatic […]

The post KBR wins $187m Order for Medical Support Services in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.