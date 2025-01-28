Syrian refugees in Jordan camp say they have nothing to go home to

2025-01-28 08:00:02 - From: Al monitor

They have lived for years in Zaatari, the world's biggest refugee camp for Syrians, but many are unsure they want to return home from Jordan even after the ouster of former president Bashar al-Assad.

They fear the security situation might once again deteriorate after 13 years of civil war, and some say their homes have been destroyed while others lost their jobs and feel they have nothing to go back to.

In 2012, a year into the war in Syria, neighbouring Jordan opened Zaatari camp to host people fleeing the conflict.