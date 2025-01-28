Middle East crisis live: Netanyahu planning to meet Trump next week as US president repeats aim to move Palestinians from Gaza

2025-01-28 13:00:09 - From: The Guardian

Israeli prime minister could visit White House as soon as next week, making him the first foreign leader to meet Trump since his inauguration

Now turning to news regarding Syria. Reuters is reporting that Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, will meet the country’s new rulers this week in Damascus, citing two sources. If the trip goes ahead it would mark the first visit by Russian officials since Moscow’s ally Bashar al-Assad was toppled by the rapid rebel offensive lats month.

It is not clear what the agenda for the meeting is, but Bogdanov has previously said Russia hoped to maintain its two bases in Syria: a naval base in Tartous and the Hmeimim base near the port city of Latakia.

