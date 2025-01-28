Iraq’s Khawr Al-Zubair port welcomes 13 oil tankers

2025-01-28 15:40:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The General Company for Iraqi Ports announced, on Tuesday, that 13 oil tankers carrying various shipments were docked at the specialized berths of Khawr Al-Zubair Port.

General Manager Farhan Al-Fartousi told Shafaq News that "Khawr Al-Zubair Port received 13 oil tankers carrying diverse shipments, including fuel oil, gasoline, and naphtha. The tankers were distributed across different berths at the port: Tanker Sumer docked at berth 41, tanker Versha at berth 42, both loaded with fuel oil, while berth 2 received tanker Meltemi loaded with gasoline, and berth 9 accommodated tanker Front Vego loaded with naphtha."

He added that the remaining tankers carried various other shipments, such as fuel oil, gas oil, and Vlankot, reflecting the wide range of cargo handled at the port. The docking, departure, and unloading operations witnessed fruitful cooperation between maritime navigation and port management, contributing to the expedited workflow and ensuring smooth maritime operations."

Last month, the General Company for Iraqi Ports announced its total revenues for the year 2024, confirming that they exceeded one trillion Iraqi dinars. The total container throughput reached 1,800,000 containers, with over three thousand ships docking at the port.