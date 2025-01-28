IS fighters in Syria could break free amid Trump aid cut, terrorism expert warns

2025-01-28 23:20:09 - From: The Guardian

Prediction by ex M16 counter-terror director comes as security paused around two main two detention facilities

Donald Trump has thrown into doubt the security and administration of the main two detention facilities in north-east Syria that hold thousands of Islamic State fighters, the former counter-terrorism director of M16 Richard Barrett says.

The state of limbo has been caused in the short term by the US president unexpectedly suspending all USAid funding for 90 days, and by long-term uncertainty over his willingness to retain troops in Syria.

