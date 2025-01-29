Five ISIS militants arrested in Al-Sulaymaniyah upon a joint operation

2025-01-29 01:00:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/The General Directorateof Operations in the Kurdistan Region's Asayish, announced, on Tuesday, thearrest of five ISIS militants in three separate security operations carried outon the outskirts of Al- Sulaymaniyah province.

In a statement, Asayish confirmedthat the operations took place between January 19 and 23, 2025, in coordinationwith the Iraqi National Security Agency, based on precise intelligence and adecision from the Asayish investigation judge.

The statement explained that theoperations led to the arrest of five suspects, all of whom were on Iraq'smost-wanted list, revealing they had previously participated in both militaryand religious training within ISIS and had moved to the outskirts of Al-Sulaymaniyahto hide.

Moreover, the five detainees havebeen referred to the relevant legal authorities for investigation under Article4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law.

The Asayish affirmed its commitmentto pursuing terrorist elements and strengthening cooperation with federalsecurity agencies to ensure the region's safety and stability, noting that"security efforts are ongoing to counter any terrorist threats."