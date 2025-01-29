New film explores radicalization from perspective of IS 'Brides'

2025-01-29 02:00:03 - From: Al monitor

It has been 10 years since a teenage Shamima Begum and two friends secretly left Britain to marry Islamic State group fighters in Syria.

Over the past decade Nadia Fall, a British theater director of Muslim heritage, has watched the polarizing and vitriolic debate about Begum's infamous case, online radicalization, and who is to blame.

"We kept thinking 'well these are girls, these are children really, legally,'" said Fall, who began work on a film project with writer Suhayla El-Bushra.

"The stories never really were (told) from their point of view."