Kurdistan’s President Barzani, US Envoy discuss political and security developments

2025-01-29 13:30:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Region President NechirvanBarzani met with Daniel Rubinstein, the director of the United States Embassywho will lead the works of the Ambassador of Iraq.

According to Barzani’s office, the two sides discussed political andsecurity developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, Erbil-Baghdadrelations, US-Iraq ties, and the political situation in Kurdistan, includingthe results of the parliamentary elections and efforts to form a newgovernment.

They also reviewed progress on unifying the Peshmerga forces and exchangedviews on the situation of Yazidis in Sinjar, Christians, and other minoritycommunities in the Nineveh Plain, as well as regional developments, includingthe situation in Syria.

Both parties emphasized the need to “maintain stability in the regionand promote lasting peace.”

Rubinstein reaffirmed the US commitment to supporting Iraq and theKurdistan Region in counterterrorism efforts.