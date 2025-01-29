Iraq ranks 3rd among top crude suppliers to South Korea in December–KNOC

2025-01-29 13:40:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq was the third-largest crude oil supplier to SouthKorea in December, according to data from the Korea National Oil Corporation(KNOC).

In a statement, KNOC reported that South Korea imported a record volumeof US crude in 2024 and plans to continue sourcing barrels from North Americathroughout 2025 to optimize refining economics, particularly amid rising pricesfor Middle Eastern sour crude.

Saudi Arabia remained South Korea’s top supplier last month, shipping31.664 million barrels, followed by the United States with 12.143 millionbarrels.

Iraq ranked third with 9.319 million barrels, reflecting a 19.4%increase from October's 7.805 million barrels and an 18.2% rise from December2023's 7.884 million barrels.

The UAE followed in fourth place with 9.018 million barrels, whileKuwait ranked fifth with 5.794 million barrels.